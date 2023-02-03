Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $165.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.64.

Shares of META opened at $188.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

