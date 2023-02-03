MetaMUI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.72 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $77.72 million and approximately $116,498.21 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

