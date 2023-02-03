Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Up 4.4% After Strong Earnings

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.27. Approximately 24,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 309,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

