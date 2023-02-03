Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 80,542 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 1.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 689.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055,360 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $177,361,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 436.2% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,399 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 334.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 809,373 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,700,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 222,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.