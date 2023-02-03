Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. 5,475,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,193,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

