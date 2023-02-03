Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,405 shares of company stock worth $23,388,530. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.2 %

CRM traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $172.52. 3,437,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,778,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a PE ratio of 623.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

