Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,707 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.0 %

Home Depot stock traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.89. 1,462,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $367.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.61. The company has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

