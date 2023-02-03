Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.84. 36,474,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,487,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

