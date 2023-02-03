Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 7,580 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Sunday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,618. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

