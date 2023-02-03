MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 16,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
