Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.57

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.57 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 91.70 ($1.13). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.12), with a volume of 129,269 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1,326.86.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

