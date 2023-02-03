Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 199,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

