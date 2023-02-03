Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.96-$8.36 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.68. 473,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,210. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.84.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 752.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.