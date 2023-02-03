Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) SVP Douglas J. Tucker Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $18,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSBIP stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.