Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading Up 2%

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Rating) was up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 832,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
Millennial Lithium Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. The company has a current ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.04.
About Millennial Lithium
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
