Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock traded down $11.76 on Friday, reaching $60.89. 19,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.