Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock traded down $11.76 on Friday, reaching $60.89. 19,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Articles

