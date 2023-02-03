Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.88-$4.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $589.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $585.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.04. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $400.00 and a 52-week high of $614.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 95.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

