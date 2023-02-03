MKM Partners Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $65.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

