MKM Partners Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $65.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.92.
Fortinet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Articles
