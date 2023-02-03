MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 1.5%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.10 ($5.54) and last traded at €5.10 ($5.54). Approximately 86,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.18 ($5.63).

MLP Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.27. The firm has a market cap of $569.53 million and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 99.29 and a quick ratio of 98.06.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

