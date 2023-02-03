Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $3,416,211.68 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,416,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,771,489.16.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15.

On Monday, November 14th, Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21.

NYSE:MC opened at $49.00 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 55.92%. The company had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Moelis & Company by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 440,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

