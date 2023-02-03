Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

