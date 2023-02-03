Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.