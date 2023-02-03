Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MONY. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.18).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

LON MONY opened at GBX 244 ($3.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,218.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.45. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 244.11 ($3.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

