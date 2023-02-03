Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,288,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 574,800 shares.The stock last traded at $440.00 and had previously closed at $426.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.84. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,930 shares of company stock worth $35,301,136. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $7,201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

