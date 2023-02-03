Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $350.00 at Robert W. Baird

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.9 %

MCO opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $354.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

