Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $350.00 at Robert W. Baird

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.
MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.
Moody’s Trading Up 1.9 %
MCO opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $354.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
About Moody’s
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
