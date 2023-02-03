Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Moody’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.
Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.15. The company had a trading volume of 307,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,080. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.61. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 126.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
