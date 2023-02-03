Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Moody’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.15. The company had a trading volume of 307,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,080. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.61. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 126.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

