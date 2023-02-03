Moonbeam Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001986 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $260.43 million and $12.98 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00090627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00063931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00024820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004455 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 557,483,784 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.