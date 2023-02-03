Moonriver Price Tops $8.72 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $8.72 or 0.00036894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,655,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,195,925 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

