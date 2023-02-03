Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

