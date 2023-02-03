Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,277,000 after buying an additional 1,272,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

