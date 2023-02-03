Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.

