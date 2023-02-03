Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $259.92 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $349.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $2,219,285. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.38.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.