Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 841,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,734 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $57.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $57.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.