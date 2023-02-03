Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.