Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 647 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $128.72 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

