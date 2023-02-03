Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 46.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.57. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KVHI. Raymond James downgraded KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

