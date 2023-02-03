Morgan Stanley Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $99.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

