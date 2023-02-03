Morgan Stanley Cuts Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,034.44.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

