Morgan Stanley Trims SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price to $14.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLM. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. SLM has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 26.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

