Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Shares of MOS opened at $50.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

