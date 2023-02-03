MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $568.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.74.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

