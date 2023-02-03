MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $585.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $580.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $558.10.

Shares of MSCI opened at $568.44 on Thursday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

