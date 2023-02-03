MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.98

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.98 and last traded at $126.98, with a volume of 6407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

