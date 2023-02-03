Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 53890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.