Muhammad Raghib Hussain Sells 46,200 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,063,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -304.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

