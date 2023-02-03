Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $325.60.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $260.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.78. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 256.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 52.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.