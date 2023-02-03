Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,870 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 671,052 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 554,950 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $238,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,661,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 4.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

