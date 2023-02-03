Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $232.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

