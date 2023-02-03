Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

