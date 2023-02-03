Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

